[WATCH] 'Blind' Dominik Mysterio has trouble walking without assistance after Asuka's blue mist attack

Dominik Mysterio is still feeling the effects of Asuka's blue mist, judging by a clip from WWE's latest Live Event in Rochester.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in a singles competition. At one point during the contest, Dominik decided to interfere and paid dearly for his actions. Asuka ended up attacking him with her signature blue mist, leaving him blinded and screaming for help.

WWE's latest Live Event emanated from Rochester and featured The Judgment Day in action. Fans noticed that Dominik Mysterio was wearing sunglasses while making his entrance and was having trouble walking without assistance. Finn Balor secured Dominik's hand during the entrance and assisted him in making his way to the ring.

Dominik Mysterio isn't the first WWE Superstar to have been on the receiving end of Asuka's mist attack

Asuka is one of the best wrestlers in WWE today. Her repertoire consists of a bunch of hard-hitting moves that have helped her capture several title belts in WWE over the years. Asuka's arsenal also includes the dreaded blue/green mist that she occasionally uses on her opponents.

Asuka has used the mist against the likes of Becky Lynch, Paige, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair in the past. The move has always helped Asuka get an upper hand on her opponents.

When Asuka spat the blue mist on Dominik, Rhea Ripley could be seen showing great concern for him while doctors tended to him backstage. It hasn't been long since The Nightmare was on the receiving end of a poison mist spat by Asuka.

It seems like Dominik will have to patiently wait for a while before he completely recovers from Asuka's mist attack. As for The Empress of Tomorrow, she is currently on a WWE hiatus and is traveling to Japan.

Her recent social media posts have hinted that she is going to bring her infamous Kana character to WWE. It wouldn't be a stretch to assume that Dominik will keep his distance from Asuka when she eventually returns to WWE TV.

