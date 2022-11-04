Watch: Braun Strowman and Omos' awkward face-off before WWE Crown Jewel sends the internet into a frenzy

Omos and Braun Strowman have managed to grab all the headlines from a high-profile WWE Crown Jewel press conference. An image of Strowman bizarrely sticking his face into Omos' chest has gone viral online ahead of their in-ring showdown.

Many might not have expected a heated face-off to begin on a comical note, but that's precisely what Strowman accomplished during the opening seconds of the segment.

The Monster of All Monsters took a while to make eye contact with The Nigerian Giant, making it one of the hilarious visuals of the evening.

Check out the image below:

Braun Strowman drew first blood by shoving Omos and forcing Triple H to intervene to stop them from engaging in a messy brawl.

Omos and Strowman fired insults at each other before the attention shifted to Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's match at the Crown Jewel presser.

Wrestling fans had a field day on Twitter as Strowman and Omos' awkward face-off was one of the most prominent talking points, and we've compiled some of the best reactions below:

Noob Saibot 🌐 @NotBoogey @WWEGareth I know damn well Omos was confused as hell when Braun did that lol. @WWEGareth I know damn well Omos was confused as hell when Braun did that lol.

Based Petty @OneAgainstWorld

Braun: I can’t believe she left me man! @WWEGareth Omas: It’s okay son, cry it out.Braun: I can’t believe she left me man! @WWEGareth Omas: It’s okay son, cry it out. Braun: I can’t believe she left me man!

Hateful @Rias_xo



Omos "stay strong my brother, chins northbound"



B "bu-but"



O "i said stay strong" @WWEGareth Braun "she put his @ in her bio"Omos "stay strong my brother, chins northbound"B "bu-but"O "i said stay strong" @WWEGareth Braun "she put his @ in her bio"Omos "stay strong my brother, chins northbound"B "bu-but"O "i said stay strong"

Who is the favourite to win at WWE Crown Jewel between Braun Strowman and Omos?

Strowman received a hero's welcome in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans were firmly behind him and booed Omos during an action-packed press conference.

WWE revealed the powerhouse's actual weight, as we noted earlier, Omos has a considerable size advantage over Strowman. However, betting odds heavily favour the recently-returned superstar, as Braun is a -800 favourite to win his match against Omos.

While Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's undisputed world championship match will most likely headline the event, Omos and Strowman's feud has also garnered a lot of momentum, which was evident from the reactions of Saudi Arabia fans.

What are your expectations from Omos vs. Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

