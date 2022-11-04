Create

Watch: Braun Strowman and Omos' awkward face-off before WWE Crown Jewel sends the internet into a frenzy

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Nov 04, 2022 11:32 PM IST
The Nigerian Giant and The Monster of All Monsters will collide at WWE Crown Jewel.
Omos and Braun Strowman have managed to grab all the headlines from a high-profile WWE Crown Jewel press conference. An image of Strowman bizarrely sticking his face into Omos' chest has gone viral online ahead of their in-ring showdown.

Many might not have expected a heated face-off to begin on a comical note, but that's precisely what Strowman accomplished during the opening seconds of the segment.

The Monster of All Monsters took a while to make eye contact with The Nigerian Giant, making it one of the hilarious visuals of the evening.

Check out the image below:

What the? 😭#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/i9rDBt5fVi

Braun Strowman drew first blood by shoving Omos and forcing Triple H to intervene to stop them from engaging in a messy brawl.

Omos and Strowman fired insults at each other before the attention shifted to Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's match at the Crown Jewel presser.

Braun Strowman and @TheGiantOmos aren't waiting until tomorrow!!!#WWECrownJewel @Adamscherr99 @TripleH https://t.co/IRH8J9fgsV

Wrestling fans had a field day on Twitter as Strowman and Omos' awkward face-off was one of the most prominent talking points, and we've compiled some of the best reactions below:

Why is Braun Strowman Making out with Omos?Is this stuff allowed in Middle East? 😭😂#WWE#WWECrownJewel twitter.com/WWE/status/158… https://t.co/4QeLunqCK7
@WWEGareth https://t.co/XsxNEEGlD9
@WWEGareth I know damn well Omos was confused as hell when Braun did that lol.
@WWEGareth They should have recreated this. https://t.co/Ccxpl9gJyZ
@WWEGareth https://t.co/zb3yE4joEt
@WWEGareth Omas: It’s okay son, cry it out. Braun: I can’t believe she left me man!
@WWEGareth Braun "she put his @ in her bio"Omos "stay strong my brother, chins northbound"B "bu-but"O "i said stay strong"
@WWEGareth Awww so cute 🥹
@WWEGareth It's a scare tactic I promise

Who is the favourite to win at WWE Crown Jewel between Braun Strowman and Omos?

Strowman received a hero's welcome in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as fans were firmly behind him and booed Omos during an action-packed press conference.

youtube-cover

WWE revealed the powerhouse's actual weight, as we noted earlier, Omos has a considerable size advantage over Strowman. However, betting odds heavily favour the recently-returned superstar, as Braun is a -800 favourite to win his match against Omos.

While Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's undisputed world championship match will most likely headline the event, Omos and Strowman's feud has also garnered a lot of momentum, which was evident from the reactions of Saudi Arabia fans.

What are your expectations from Omos vs. Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

