[Watch] Braun Strowman suffers horrible botch on his return to WWE 

Braun Strowman suffered a humiliating botch last night as he made his return to WWE for the first time in more than a year.

The Monster Among Men attacked the RAW Tag Team Division and was able to lay waste to eight different men, but it wasn't all plain sailing for the former Universal Champion.

Strowman was looking for his trademark running shoulder tackle on Chad outside the ring but managed to completely miss it and it was only the quick thinking from Gable that meant this botch wasn't as noticeable as many others on the show last night.

Held onto the ropes to make it seem like he dodged Strowman



#WWERAW While it must have been embarrassing for Braun Strowman to botch upon his return (tripping instead of barrelling through Chad Gable), I like how Gable went with itHeld onto the ropes to make it seem like he dodged Strowman

Strowman did miss the move and fell to the floor, but he was able to get back up and continue, charging at Otis and taking him through the barricade.

Braun Strowman wasn't the only WWE Superstar to botch last night on RAW

Will Drew McIntyre be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief?

Braun Strowman's botch may have been one of the most noticeable from last night's show, but he wasn't the only star to be feeling the effects of a long weekend of traveling.

Austin Theory was clearly still groggy after being knocked out by Tyson Fury on Saturday night and completely forgot that Saturday night's event was actually called Clash at the Castle and not Crown Jewel.

It's unclear if he was selling the fact that he had been hit by a World Champion boxer, or that he tripped over his words since Kevin Owens later came out and corrected him, making sure that he knew the difference between the UK event and the one that usually takes place in Saudi Arabia.

