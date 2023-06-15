[WATCH] Brock Lesnar and 14-time champion would be good rugby players, says WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland named Brock Lesnar and Dolph Ziggler as wrestlers who would be good rugby players during a recent interview.

Holland played rugby for nearly a decade before he started pursuing a career in professional wrestling. The Brawling Brutes member talked about the switch from rugby to wrestling during his appearance on the latest edition of the Cultaholic Wrestling podcast.

The host asked Holland if there is a WWE Superstar who would be a good rugby player - a sport often associated with brute force and athleticism. He noted that Brock Lesnar and 14-time champion Dolph Ziggler could do well in rugby.

The SmackDown star took a shot at his real-life friend Sheamus by saying that The Celtic Warrior would best suit the role of a water boy. Holland was quoted as saying:

"Probably say, Brock Lesnar. He’d come out and take people’s heads off, you know, it would be awesome. Dolph Ziggler would be great as well. He’s really athletic, put him on the wing or maybe a stand-off on a scrum-half! Have Sheamus as the waterboy."

You can watch the full video below:

My exclusive chat with On the @Cultaholic Podcast Feed RIGHT NOW:My exclusive chat with @RidgeWWE talking Money In The Bank, William Regal's refusal to take compliments, Drew McIntyre lifting cows and which WWE Stars would smash it on a Rugby field! On the @Cultaholic Podcast Feed RIGHT NOW:My exclusive chat with @RidgeWWE talking Money In The Bank, William Regal's refusal to take compliments, Drew McIntyre lifting cows and which WWE Stars would smash it on a Rugby field! 🏉 https://t.co/YrEzxc0BaF

Later in the interview, Holland listed Brock Lesnar at the top of several names he wishes to face in WWE. Interestingly, he also admitted wanting a match against fellow Brawling Brutes member Butch.

Will Brock Lesnar return to WWE for a final match against Cody Rhodes?

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's most regularly featured superstars this year. But The Beast took time off following his win against Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions after he leveled the score. Both superstars now have one win over the other and are soon expected to lock horns in the final match of their potential trilogy.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC One of the stipulations being rumored for Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes 3 is a Bull Rope Match One of the stipulations being rumored for Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes 3 is a Bull Rope Match https://t.co/Sm08icV90G

Backstage reports have claimed that WWE plans to book the third match between Lesnar and Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Fans have loved Lesnar's recent run in the company, and wrestling veterans have insisted that The American Nightmare needs this feud against The Beast before he wins titles.

Cody Rhodes has been involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio in Lesnar's absence, and the two superstars are set to lock horns in a match at Money in the Bank next month. It would be interesting to see if Lesnar makes his presence known at MITB 2023 by attacking Cody Rhodes to set up their match at SummerSlam.

