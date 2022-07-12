[Watch] Brock Lesnar botches his own finisher on return to WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned to live TV on Monday Night RAW earlier tonight and seemingly messed up his own finisher to end the opening segment of the show.

The Beast Incarnate was in attendance in Texas to send a message to Roman Reigns, his opponent at SummerSlam. After Theory, Otis and Chad Gable looked to involve themselves in the segment, he found two willing messengers in The Alpha Academy.

After attacking both men with steel steps and a steel chair, Lesnar picked up Otis and delivered an AA through the announcers' table. It's clear that this was supposed to be an F5 since the commentary team announced it as an F5 and WWE also shared a video of the move on their Twitter page.

However, the move ended up resembling an AA as Otis crashed through the announcers' desk on his back and did not get the required spin.

You can check out the footage below:

Usually, Lesnar's move is close to an AA but there is a spin on it that allows the opponent to land in a flat linear position face down. With the AA, made famous by John Cena, the opponent lands on their back.

Otis was likely unable to lift himself up and get the spin he needed to turn the move into an F5.

Brock Lesnar faces Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam in around two weeks' time

Lesnar will likely overlook this small error and concentrate on facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30.

The match has been billed as the final time that Lesnar and Reigns will collide and will be in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two men last faced each other at WrestleMania 38 where The Tribal Chief emered victorious.

Reigns was not in attendance for RAW tonight, but despite the botch, it was clear that The Beast Incarnate was preparing himself for complete destruction.

It remains to be seen whether Lesnar will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

