WATCH: Brock Lesnar breaks silence backstage after destroying Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar was filmed backstage following his big win over Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. He sent a message to The American Nightmare, who went down fighting against The Beast Incarnate.

The two had a physical match in Jeddah, despite Rhodes sporting a broken arm. He came close to defeating Lesnar, but it wasn't to be. The former AEW star eventually lost after passing out to the Kimura Lock.

After the match, WWE posted an Instagram reel of Brock Lesnar saying the following words:

"Have a good flight home, Cody," said Lesnar.

Check it out below:

It remains to be seen what's next for Lesnar and Rhodes. The likely direction will be a blowoff match between the pair, potentially at SummerSlam. With both superstars at one win apiece, they need to settle the score. The American Nightmare could pick up the win as he aims to finish his story.

But before that, Cody Rhodes will look to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Whether he grabs the briefcase or Brock Lesnar costs him the match, expect him to stand tall over The Beast Incarnate at SummerSlam before eventually facing Roman Reigns one more time.

Will Cody Rhodes be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Leave your predictions below!

