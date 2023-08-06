[WATCH] Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes share an emotional moment after their match at WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes pushed each other to the limit at WWE SummerSlam. The bout was the rubber match between the two WWE Superstars, with them winning one match apiece.

The match started with Cody Rhodes not waiting for the bell and attacking Brock Lesnar while he was in the ring. Lesnar was quick to regain control by hitting Rhodes with multiple suplexes and sending him outside the ring.

At ringside, The Beast hit The American Nightmare with two F5s. One of those F5s saw Rhodes land on the commentators' table and break it. After trading offense, Cody was back in control when he hit Lesnar with the steel stairs, following it up with a Disaster Kick.

The match ended when Cody Rhodes hit Brock Lesnar with three Cross Rhodes for the win. After the match, while Rhodes was celebrating, Lesnar stared him down, took off his gloves, and rushed towards him. The two had an intense staredown, but things calmed down when Lesnar extended his hand as a sign of respect.

Brock Lesnar then hugged and raised Cody's arm for the crowd to cheer their hero on before leaving the ring at SummerSlam. After Lesnar left, Rhodes proceeded to hug and celebrate with his mother, who was ringside.

What do you think is next for Lesnar? Let us know in the comments section below.

