Watch: Brock Lesnar hilariously botches his promo on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar made his return this week on WWE RAW, where he was able to deliver a promo sharing all of his accomplishments before calling out Cody Rhodes.

As part of the promo, Brock Lesnar hilariously called himself the WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World. Lesnar isn't currently the champion, as the two world titles in the company are held by Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, respectively, so it appears that he forgot to add 'former' to the announcement.

Lesnar isn't usually one to deliver promos since Paul Heyman has made a career out of listing The Beast's accolades for him. Now that Heyman is at the side of Roman Reigns, Lesnar has been forced to cut his own promos, and while this did feel like a Heyman promo, it clearly wasn't on the same level.

That being said, it was enough to set up the final face-off between Rhodes and Lesnar ahead of SummerSlam.

Despite the obvious error, there have been some interesting reactions online since many fans believe that Brock Lesnar is a champion regardless, and if he says he is the champion, then WWE has to accept it.

Do you think Brock Lesnar should be a world champion again? Share your thoughts in the comment section below...

