Watch: Brock Lesnar impersonates Stone Cold Steve Austin in hilarious promo

Brock Lesnar hilariously impersonated WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier tonight.

Pat McAfee had a great time chatting with Brock Lesnar on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. The SmackDown announcer discussed several interesting topics with the former WWE Champion.

McAfee was beyond impressed when Lesnar impersonated WWE veteran Stone Cold Steve Austin at one point during the show. Not only did Lesnar impersonate Austin, but he also did an incredible job at it, leaving McAfee in splits.

Brock Lesnar and Stone Cold Steve Austin have quite a bit of history together

Brock Lesnar and Stone Cold Steve Austin were scheduled to face off in a singles match in mid-2002, on an episode of WWE RAW. The match in question was a King of the Ring Qualifier, and Austin wasn't pleased one bit over the booking.

The Rattlesnake believed it wasn't a good idea on WWE's part to give away such a huge showdown on a random episode of RAW. Austin quit WWE earlier that day and would return several months later on the road to WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

In early 2004, Lesnar and Goldberg kicked off a dream feud as WrestleMania XX loomed closer. Mere weeks before WrestleMania, Stone Cold officially became the special guest referee for the match.

With the mega event on the horizon, Lesnar attacked Austin on an episode of RAW and stole his ATV.

A few days before WrestleMania, Austin came to SmackDown and launched a vicious attack on The Beast Incarnate, taking his ATV back in the process.

At WrestleMania XX, Goldberg defeated Lesnar.

Following the match, Austin hit Stunners on both competitors. Lesnar immediately left WWE and returned to the company eight long years later.

Lesnar and Austin have nothing but respect for each other. The former UFC star rarely sits down for interviews, but he appeared on "The Stone Cold Podcast" years ago and had a candid chat with Austin.

