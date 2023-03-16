[WATCH] Brock Lesnar's four-word message to MVP when he came face-to-face with Omos on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar had something to say to MVP when he came face-to-face with Omos on this week's WWE RAW.

WWE fans were anxiously waiting to see the confrontation between Lesnar and Omos. On the Monday Night show, The Beast Incarnate came out to the ring and confronted The Nigerian Giant with a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Before approaching Omos, Brock Lesnar put his focus on MVP and said the following, as pointed out by WWE's official Twitter handle:

"He's a big boy."

How did fans react to Brock Lesnar's observation?

Many in the WWE Universe are looking forward to this battle of behemoths at WrestleMania 39. Fans shared Lesnar's sentiments and had big praise for Omos in the comments.

Check out some of the responses below:

This isn't Lesnar's first rodeo with a giant. Over the course of his lengthy WWE run, Brock Lesnar has faced a long list of giants and has put them down as well.

During his first WWE run, Lesnar feuded with Big Show on a bunch of occasions on WWE SmackDown. The duo's most memorable encounter came at Judgment Day 2003. That night, Lesnar defeated Big Show in a Stretcher match to retain his WWE Championship.

Braun Strowman, Mark Henry, and Rikishi are other giants that The Beast has put down in the past. The former WWE Champion would want nothing but to add Omos to his list of victims when the two stars finally collide at The Show of Shows.

As for Omos, he is currently 1-1 at 'Mania. At WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Omos and AJ Styles defeated The New Day to win the RAW Tag Team titles. At last year's WrestleMania, Omos faced Lesnar's former rival, Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty made quick work of Omos and defeated him in less than seven minutes.

Will Lesnar manage to defeat Omos at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

