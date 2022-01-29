Watch: Brock Lesnar spotted with Royal Rumble 2022 entrant

Brock Lesnar was recently spotted hanging out with popular actor Johnny Knoxville ahead of Royal Rumble 2022.

Johnny Knoxville is slated to enter the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. The big announcement has helped WWE garner tons of mainstream media coverage.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE title against Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble. He was recently spotted hanging out with Knoxville and several of his co-stars at a restaurant.

The clip in question is currently making the rounds on Twitter and gaining a lot of traction.

In the video, Lesnar can be seen bodyslamming famous stunt performer Wee Man through a glass table. Johnny Knoxville is featured in the video as well and can be spotted shooting a clip of Lesnar bodyslamming Wee Man.

Brock Lesnar is having the time of his life since turning babyface

Brock Lesnar made his WWE return at SummerSlam 2021 after a lengthy hiatus.

Lesnar immediately kicked off a feud with top heel Roman Reigns but failed to dethrone him for his Universal title. The Beast Incarnate then competed in a Fatal Five-Way WWE title match at the Day 1 event and pinned Big E to win the coveted belt.

Soon after, The Beast Incarnate reunited with Paul Heyman on WWE RAW. Lesnar is doing some of the best work of his career as a babyface.

He has mostly portrayed the role of a heel on WWE TV, but his current run is ample proof that he is an incredibly versatile worker.

As for Johnny Knoxville, he is pretty excited to enter the Royal Rumble.

Here's what he had to say about his participation in the upcoming match:

“Well, we were doing a promotion backstage at the WWE. And their head writer took me and Jeff Tremaine out in the hall, and he’s like, ‘You want to make a run for the Rumble?’ I was like ‘Yeah. What do you mean?’ And he was like ‘The Royal Rumble!’ and I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, for sure!’ And so then I’ve just been training 24/7, Howard, been flipping huge truck tires over the fence, the neighbors are so angry. Truck tires weigh about the same as that pretty boy Austin Theory.” [H/T Coming Soon]

