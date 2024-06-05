  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • WATCH: 5 Times WWE stars were caught off-camera

WATCH: 5 Times WWE stars were caught off-camera

By Rohit Ranjan
Modified Jun 05, 2024 08:53 GMT
5 Times WWE stars were caught off-camera
Dean Ambrose (left) & AJ Styles (right) [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Superstars give their all to entertain fans live on TV but there have been times when they have been found off-camera. Let's take a look at some of those instances.

In 2016, AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, were feuding for the WWE Championship. On an episode of SmackDown, Ambrose was competing against Baron Corbin but Styles wanted to get involved, so he decided to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm. However, Ambrose managed to block, which resulted in Styles getting caught between the ropes. The show went off with Styles hanging on the ropes but he continued selling his injury during the post-show dark match. John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns fooled around with Styles, and he sold it all.

also-read-trending Trending

In another instance, The Rock made his return to WWE in 2017 after RAW went off-air. However, fans started chanting CM Punk's name and The Great One decided to call the Best in the World. Unfortunately, Punk did not pick up the call but it ended up being a great moment for the crowd.

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

WWE stars who were caught off-camera

  • Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena following the SummerSlam return
  • AJ Styles' phenomenal oversell
  • The Rock tries on John Cena's armband
  • Lesnar plays soccer in Saudi Arabia
  • The Rock calls CM Punk

Watch the entire video above to learn about the wrestlers who were caught off-camera.

Randy Orton picks the next Randy Orton HERE.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी