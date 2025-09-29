[WATCH] Call of Duty: Mobile drops insane trailer for WWE icon Alexa Bliss' impending debut

Alexa Bliss is one of the most accomplished female stars in WWE history. She is a former five-time Women's Champion in WWE and also currently holds the Women's World Tag Team titles alongside Charlotte Flair. She is now making her debut in the Call of Duty: Mobile game, the trailer for which recently came out.

Bliss made her long-awaited return to WWE earlier this year in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She also competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match a few weeks later. The company had been teasing a storyline with Bliss and the Wyatt Sicks which actually never happened.

She eventually aligned herself with Charlotte Flair to start their run as a tag team. The duo won the Women's World Tag Team titles at SummerSlam by defeating The Judgement Day (Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez).

WWE recently collaborated with the Call of Duty: Mobile game introducing major names like the Undertaker and Alexa Bliss as in-game skins. The trailer for Bliss' debut in the game recently dropped where the former RAW Women's Champion looks insane.

Fans are excited to see Alexa as part of the Call of Duty: Mobile game. It'll be interesting to see which other WWE stars will be added to the game.

Alexa Bliss recently completed 12 years in WWE

On September 20th 2025, The Goddess completed 12 years in WWE. She started off her career at an event at WWE's performance center back in 2013 as Alexa Bliss. She then made her way to NXT under a fairy gimmick.

After being called up to the main roster, Bliss became one of the most dominant female stars of all time. She won both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships also won the inaugural Women's Elimination Chamber match.

It will be interesting to see what's next for her in the Stamford-based promotion.

