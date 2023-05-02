[WATCH] Carmella posts emotional video of her breaking the news of her pregnancy to her stepchildren

Carmella has been on top of the world lately. A few days ago, she revealed that she and Corey Graves were pregnant. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion uploaded an emotional video of herself breaking the good news to her stepchildren.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been on a hiatus for over six months since August 2022. Before her return to the ring, she let the WWE Universe know the reason behind her absence. The first-ever Women's Money In The Bank winner took to social media to share the news of her unfortunate miscarriage last year.

After her return in 2023, Carmella earned herself a chance to fight Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. However, she came up short at the PLE and later formed an alliance with Chelsea Green. The duo was also advertised to contest in the Fatal Fourway Showcase match at WrestleMania.

Carmella was again found missing in action during the build-up to WrestleMania, which left fans asking many questions at the time. A few days ago, The Princess of Staten Island revealed to her fans that she and her husband, Corey Graves, are expecting their first child together.

In addition to the announcement, the WWE Superstar also uploaded a video of her breaking the news to her step-children with many gifts. In the end, the three of them were seen in tears sharing a hug with their stepmother during the emotional moment.

How did Carmella reveal her pregnancy?

After an emotional rollercoaster of miscarriage and being treated for an ectopic pregnancy, Carmella must be the happiest person in the world right now. She spoke with Good Morning America and revealed that she is pregnant.

"It's just all been such a whirlwind. Think because of my past, it was hard to get excited off the bat about this one, but I was cautiously optimistic. I try to have a good mindset, a positive mindset this time around, and it's working. So I'm very happy about that." [H/T Good Morning America]

She might not return to the ring anytime soon, but we at Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulate her on her pregnancy.

