[WATCH] Carmella walks Miami Swim Week six weeks pregnant in a bikini

Carmella has been away from wrestling for over three months now. The Queen of Staten Island decided to take some time away from the ring after she learned she was pregnant. But that hasn't kept her from living her life and doing what she wants. She was recently seen walking at the Miami Swim Week pageant.

She wrestled her last match so far in March earlier this year. She was slated to team up with Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 39 in the Women's Showcase Tag Team Match. The former WWE SmackDown Champion was unable to compete at the PLE because of her real-life pregnancy.

"Who says you can’t rock a bikini almost 6 months pregnant on the runway?! But for real, I was starting to second guess my decision to be part of Miami Swim Week. Was I in over my head? I’ve never done anything like this before, never mind PREGNANT! But I told myself how important is was to show other women that life doesn’t have to stop when you get pregnant or become a mom. I’m proud of myself for being vulnerable and stepping out of my comfort zone. 🫣🫣🫣 Yes I know the video quality is shit, but it’s all I have for now! BTS and pics to come later this week. 🙃"

Did Carmella win the first Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match?

Carmella won the first Money In The Bank Ladder Match in 2017. She won the coveted briefcase with the help of James Ellsworth, who climbed the ladder and won the briefcase for her.

She was stripped of the win, and the briefcase was contested for again later on WWE SmackDown. During the match, Ellsworth made an appearance and aided Carmella again.

Recently, before the MITB PLE, WWE published a playlist showcasing the best moments from the ladder matches. It looked like WWE made a mistake by stating that Alexa Bliss was the first Superstar to win the women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

A fan saw the mistake and tweeted it out. The tweet caught the eye of Carmella, who was on a hiatus. She took the time out to reply to the tweet saying that the company pretends she doesn't exist.

