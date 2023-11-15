[WATCH] Carmelo Hayes' actions nearly jeopardize Trick Williams' victory at WWE show

WWE Superstar Trick Williams defeated Joe Coffey on the latest episode of NXT.

Having resolved issues for the time being with his close friend Carmelo Hayes, Williams aimed to secure his spot in the Iron Survivor match, which is set to take place at NXT Deadline as he squared off against the Gallus member in a qualifying match.

The match kicked off with intense, hard-hitting action as both competitors were determined to earn a future opportunity at the NXT Championship.

At one point, Gallus member Wolfgang tried to intervene, but Hayes was there to trip him up. However, this backfired as he accidentally low-bridged Williams. Coffey took advantage of the situation by executing a dive on the outside before delivering a German Suplex, but this wasn't enough to put away the former NXT North American Champion.

Watch the clip from the WWE show below:

Williams eventually delivered the Jumping Knee Strike out of nowhere to secure an important victory.

Despite the win, Hayes and Williams still seem to have some tension. The evolving dynamic between these close friends promises to provide an intriguing storyline in the weeks to come.

