[WATCH] Cathy Kelley and Bobby Lashley share a cute moment backstage on WWE SmackDown

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley's selfie moment was ruined by Bobby Lashley in an amusing backstage moment on SmackDown.

Lashley made a quick appearance on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. He was seen greeting The Street Profits and inviting the duo in his car.

Soon after, Cathy Kelley shared a short clip on her official Instagram handle. The cute moment saw Bobby Lashley and WWE's Social Media Producer Matt Johnson using shadow puppets to 'ruin' her selfie.

Bobby Lashley's last TV match happened in May

On the May 12, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, Lashley lost a singles match to AJ Styles. The bout was a part of the tournament to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.

At 46, Lashley still has a lot left in the tank and has a few goals in mind when it comes to his WWE future. Last year, he said the following while talking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sports:

“I haven’t won a Tag Team Title yet. So I still see that in my career. Winning the [Royal Rumble], I see that in my career. Everybody’s like, ‘What if it doesn’t happen this year?’ Then, it’s gonna happen next year. I’m so positive. I’m so positive that it’ll make most people sick. But the more positivity that comes out of me, the more things like this happen, you know?" Lashley said. [H/T Fightful]

As for Cathy Kelley, she was recently moved from RAW to SmackDown. She has been a red brand-exclusive star since returning to WWE last year. She was recently involved in a hilarious social media exchange with her best friend Rhea Ripley after the latter playfully declared that Samantha Irvin was her new girlfriend.

