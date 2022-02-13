Watch: Charlotte Flair's embarrassing botch on next week's SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey were involved in an awkward botch during last night's SmackDown taping in New Orleans.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, Charlotte will team up with Sonya Deville in a tag team bout against Ronda & Naomi. The four women were involved in what looked like a contract signing segment on last night's SmackDown taping.

For those unaware, next week's SmackDown was taped last night due to WWE traveling to Saudi Arabia in a few days.

An awkward spot from the segment is now making the rounds on Twitter. The clip was shot by a fan in attendance at last night's SmackDown taping. It shows Rousey attempting to slam Flair's head on the table, who ended up botching the sell.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Charlotte can’t even sell for Ronda. Jesus Christ… Charlotte can’t even sell for Ronda. Jesus Christ…https://t.co/JO9canhZ41

Charlotte Flair was heavily bashed by fans on Twitter over the botch

The WWE Universe wasn't happy with Charlotte Flair botching the spot. Many fans took to Twitter to bash The Queen over the same.

Check out some of the responses below:

𝓙𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓷 @MelaninTwtz You can’t even blame Ronda for this one, this is all Charlotte You can’t even blame Ronda for this one, this is all Charlotte😭😭https://t.co/4vuF5l155c

ESSENTIAL WRESTLING @ESSNTLWRESTLING #WrestleMania #EliminationChamber With what we’ve heard others say about Charlotte’s presence and attitude backstage, do you think this is just her trying to make Ronda look bad? #SmackDown With what we’ve heard others say about Charlotte’s presence and attitude backstage, do you think this is just her trying to make Ronda look bad? #SmackDown #WrestleMania #EliminationChamber https://t.co/lqAtn7YOQV

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan They're going to have to bring in Steven Spielberg to fix this one before this airs next week. They're going to have to bring in Steven Spielberg to fix this one before this airs next week. https://t.co/yCoyFPSHfj

NY Guy @nyzaf @ChandranTheMan If it was anyone else I'd say it's just a botch. But it's Charlotte. She did it on purpose. @ChandranTheMan If it was anyone else I'd say it's just a botch. But it's Charlotte. She did it on purpose.

Flair has been called out in the past for not acting professionally on WWE TV. Last year, she was involved in a Championship Exchange segment with Becky Lynch on SmackDown. Things quickly went haywire, and the two women had a heated backstage confrontation after the segment.

Lynch didn't mince words while blasting Charlotte over what happened that night:

"I told some people that this isn't what's going to happen. When I try to grab it, she's going to drop it, and that's what happened. And so, when all that was going on, I was just fuming. Mostly because I knew in advance that was what was going to happen and I had no way to stop it. And anyway, we talked about going into business for yourself and I lost my head a bit." (H/T Comicbook)

Flair will face Ronda Rousey in a singles match for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 38.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think? Does it look like Charlotte intentionally botched the spot, or was it a silly mistake on her part?

A former Women's Champion shared her honest opinion about Alexa Bliss and Lilly here

Edited by Abhinav Singh