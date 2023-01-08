[WATCH] Charlotte Flair forgets she's a babyface; awkward moment caught on camera

Charlotte Flair was involved in an awkward moment with WWE official Jessika Carr on last week's SmackDown.

Charlotte met Sonya Deville in a singles match with the SmackDown Women's title on the line, on the latest edition of the blue brand. The Queen captured a big win over Deville at the end of the match and retained her new title in the process.

Charlotte Flair's actions immediately after her victory were caught by WWE's cameras and the clip has now gone viral on Wrestling Twitter. In the video, Flair can be seen snatching the belt from referee Jessika Carr.

She immediately realized that she was a babyface, and proceeded to thank Carr in an awkward moment, with the latter smirking in the end. Check out the footage below:

Ese Archie @Goddess_Styraz forgetting she’s a baby face now The way she took the belt from herforgetting she’s a baby face now The way she took the belt from her 😂 forgetting she’s a baby face now https://t.co/Sj0MnjLAyr

Fans on Twitter couldn't keep calm over Charlotte's botch on WWE SmackDown and reacted to the clip with hilarious tweets. Check out some of the responses below:

kiki @DAYASRUSSELL @Goddess_Styraz HELP SHE SAID THANK YOU SO QUICK SJSJSJS she bounced back so quick @Goddess_Styraz HELP SHE SAID THANK YOU SO QUICK SJSJSJS she bounced back so quick 😭

Shamir Smith @SSBleachfan @Goddess_Styraz She been heel so long she forgot how to be nice🤣🤣🤣 @Goddess_Styraz She been heel so long she forgot how to be nice🤣🤣🤣

Cherilyn @cherdelaware Ese Archie @Goddess_Styraz forgetting she’s a baby face now The way she took the belt from herforgetting she’s a baby face now The way she took the belt from her 😂 forgetting she’s a baby face now https://t.co/Sj0MnjLAyr Thank you thank you twitter.com/goddess_styraz… Thank you thank you twitter.com/goddess_styraz…

Huvi321 @huvi321 Ese Archie @Goddess_Styraz forgetting she’s a baby face now The way she took the belt from herforgetting she’s a baby face now The way she took the belt from her 😂 forgetting she’s a baby face now https://t.co/Sj0MnjLAyr Old habits die hard twitter.com/Goddess_Styraz… Old habits die hard twitter.com/Goddess_Styraz…

the guy with the thing @MELovelace401 @Goddess_Styraz Charlotte will never be a true face. They just hate her less than Ronda this month. She’ll be full heel again in no time. @Goddess_Styraz Charlotte will never be a true face. They just hate her less than Ronda this month. She’ll be full heel again in no time.

Charlotte Flair has been a heel for the better part of her WWE run

Charlotte Flair made her way to the main roster in 2015, along with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks. Flair has been a regular act on the main roster ever since. She has portrayed the role of a villain for most of her run in WWE.

Back in 2016, Flair opened up about being a heel on WWE TV:

"My first thought in going heel mode was I'm not going to be able to portray who I am and what I'm like in real life. I think Stephanie McMahon is who I'm trying mold myself after. She is the biggest villain on TV, but there is no one who is more empowering for women than Stephanie McMahon. I play that character and then portray who I am and what I stand for whenever I get the chance. I don't look like a typical model. I'm strong, athletic and can kick butt like men can. That's what I hope people take away from my character." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Charlotte the most decorated female star in WWE history. She has won 14 singles titles in WWE so far and still has a lot left in the tank. Flair is bound to break her father's record of 16 world titles in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte's botch on SmackDown? Sound off!

Poll : 0 votes