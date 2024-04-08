[Watch] Charlotte Flair holds back tears reacting to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania win, CM Punk joins emotional moment

There is something incredibly special about WrestleMania and feel-good moments, and WWE delivered one with Cody Rhodes' triumph over Roman Reigns. Following WrestleMania, Charlotte Flair was overcome with emotions as she broke down the significance of Cody's victory.

Charlotte Flair could relate to Cody Rhodes in many ways as they both come from famed wrestling families, with their fathers being icons in wrestling. The Queen and The American Nightmare have known each other since they were kids, which explains why she seemed one of the happiest to see Cody Rhodes' success.

While speaking to ESPN after WrestleMania XL Night Two, the former WWE Women's Champion said Cody Rhodes' father, Dusty Rhodes, would be very proud of his son.

Charlotte says Cody was born into the wrestling business and termed his entire narrative as a perfect "love story":

"I know his dad's here somewhere. Like, I've known Cody since he was a kid, and the reason I'm here today is partly because of how much Dusty believed in me but just knowing what this moment means. I promise you, I don't think his dad could have ever pictured this. I mean, pro wrestling is in Cody's blood. Like his mom holding the title and the story. It's a love story. I don't know how else to (gets emotional). I'm trying to hold back tears." [From 2:20 nonwards]

CM Punk chimed in and agreed that the emotions were running high as he, too, was pretty close to both Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair for a long time.

Punk also paid homage to Dusty Rhodes and the Hall of Famer's influence on the modern era of pro wrestling.

"It's a legit emotional affair. You say you've known Cody since you were kids. I feel I've known you and Cody since you were both kids, and I knew Dusty. Having a guy like Dusty Rhodes believe in you when no one else does is powerful. It's magic." [2:57 - 3:10]

CM Punk says Cody Rhodes might be the best talent Dusty Rhodes produced

As a talent, there might not have been many as charismatic as The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. However, his impact as a mentor, coach, and booker has been and will continue to be felt for a while.

Dusty Rhodes trained several superstars in NXT, who have become bonafide main event names in the WWE.

CM Punk was also fortunate to have learned from Dusty Rhodes and put over the late great's work in WWE's developmental zone. Punk concluded by making a pretty massive statement.

"I used to think I was the only one, and then he took over NXT, and man, he developed talent everywhere, and possibly, it goes without saying, the best talent he developed was his son Cody." [3:11 - 3:20]

Cody Rhodes has lived up to all the expectations and is, rightfully, a WWE world champion now. The only thing that remains to be seen is whether The American Nightmare can follow up Roman Reigns' historic run with the undisputed title.

