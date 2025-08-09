  • home icon
[WATCH] Chelsea Green suffers another humiliating moment on WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:54 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Chelsea Green is the type of superstar who self-admittedly has no issues looking like a fool on television as she's paid a lot of money to do so. That's probably why she suffered another humiliating moment on SmackDown.

This week on SmackDown. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, the recently-crowned Tag Team Champions, were out in the ring, with The Queen giving Alexa a cake for her birthday (while most of the text on the cake was hilariously dedicated to Charlotte herself). They were interrupted by Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice members, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre.

This led to a match, which was very much against Chelsea Green's will, as she wanted to get a grand welcoming in her home country of Canada (even though she's from the other end of the country). Instead, Nick Aldis gave her a match against Charlotte, and the plan to cake The Queen's face backfired. Instead, an unprettier reverse saw Chelsea Green getting caked instead.

It was another hilarious moment involving the former Women's United States Champion, who, on WWE Unreal on Netflix, revealed that she was all too happy to be in such a role. Getting paid a six-figure guarantee certainly helps, and that's probably why she gets such frequent TV time.

To many in the WWE Universe, Green is a gem, and it's crazy to think that she got her job back by simply messaging Triple H and stating that she wanted to be back in WWE.

There's nothing to indicate that she will be in the Tag Team Title picture. However, considering how few teams the division has, it might be a matter of time before The Secret Hervice ends up in the tag team title picture.

For the former Women's United States Champion, it's going to be a long shower.

