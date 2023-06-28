WATCH: Chelsea Green walks in on Matt Cardona awkwardly training with former WWE Superstar

Matt Cardona took to social media to share a hilarious video of him training with former WWE star and current ally Steph De Lander.

Cardona refers to himself as the "Indy King." He recently formed an alliance with De Lander after Chelsea Green re-signed with WWE.

In his recently uploaded video, Cardona is seen teaching De Lander how to grab a hold when his wife, Green, awkwardly walks in on the duo.

Check out the full video featuring Cardona, De Lander, and Green:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona



I had to teach her how to GRAB A HOLD!



: @SHOOT_HARRY Enough high spots for @stephdelander I had to teach her how to GRAB A HOLD! Enough high spots for @stephdelander!I had to teach her how to GRAB A HOLD!🎥: @SHOOT_HARRY https://t.co/q5KQucaEfX

WWE star Sonya Deville opened up about her pairing with Chelsea Green

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are currently teaming up on WWE television and have been the newest addition to the tag team division.

During a recent interview with Maria Menounos, Deville opened up about her pairing with Green. She mentioned she wasn't initially meant to team up with the 32-year-old. Deville said:

“I don’t know. I do know that we’ve gotten great feedback, and they seem to really like us together. It was something that was not meant to be a thing. WrestleMania was coming up, and they were looking to have tag teams to be in this fatal four-way tag team match, I think, and they were trying to get more women involved...."

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville backstage at Raw 📸 Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville backstage at Raw 📸 https://t.co/UNYK6SgvA1

Deville added:

"Then we did a backstage, and we had a match right before ‘Mania, and they were like, ‘Wait a second. This is actually working.’ [My fiancé] said it right away. She was like, ‘I really like it. You guys have something.’ I was like, ‘Yeah?’ Because we’re so opposite, I didn’t see it at first. But she said it, and then a couple weeks later, creative was like, ‘They really like you guys together. I think we’re gonna run with this.’ Then I started really liking it. We started really gelling.”

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey currently hold the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. It remains to be seen if Deville and Green will challenge for the titles post-Money in the Bank.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville as the Unified Women's Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes