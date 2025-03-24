WATCH: CM Punk breaks down in tears during recent WWE appearance

  • home icon
By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 24, 2025 03:48 GMT
CM Punk couldn't help but get emotional [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE is currently on tour, as several superstars, including CM Punk, are performing across Europe. Recently, the company touched down in England, where The Best in the World was seen breaking down in tears at a recent show.

CM Punk teamed up with his good friend Cody Rhodes in a match against Gunther and Solo Sikoa at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. At face value, it was just a regular House Show, but the reaction of the WWE Universe in attendance was so impactful, that it made Punk emotional.

The emotion CM Punk felt was positive. The reception from the fans was so great, that The Voice of the Voiceless could not help but tear up. He entered alongside The American Nightmare, and with the fans singing Rhodes' theme, "Kingdom," the atmosphere was incredible.

In the video, which can be seen below, Punk is getting ready to enter the ring, but takes a moment to take it all in. Just as he was about to ascend the steps, he wiped the tears from his eyes before looking around the arena.

It just goes to show how much the fans' support means to WWE Superstars. Normally, they are expected to keep their composure and remain in character at all times, but Live Shows are a whole other experience. It is truly an amazing moment.

CM Punk will have to be composed come WrestleMania 41

CM Punk's reaction to the crowd in Nottingham was touching, to say the least. However, he will need to steel his nerves once WrestleMania 41 rolls around. After all, the 46-year-old is in for a showdown of a lifetime.

Over the last few weeks, Punk has been at odds with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. All three men despise each other, and all three men want to end each other. Well, they will be given that opportunity in Las Vegas.

Following last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, it was confirmed that Punk, Reigns, and Rollins will do battle in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows.

It will be interesting to see which of these men emerges victorious in what has now become a blood feud. One thing is for sure: Whoever wins will hold the bragging rights until the end of time.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
हिन्दी