WATCH: CM Punk has a flirtatious interaction with Rhea Ripley during his return match at WWE MSG

Punk was welcomed back into the squared circle by Dominik Mysterio at the WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden. This was The Best in the World's first WWE match in almost 10 years.

During the match, CM Punk had a flirtatious interaction with Rhea Ripley. He was seen doing pushups in front of Rhea Ripley in a flirtatious manner. The Eradicator was in Mysterio's corner for the match.

Check out Punk doing pushups in front of Ripley:

Punk made his WWE return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He closed out the show after the Men's WarGames Match, which featured The Judgment Day in action against Cody Rhodes' team.

The Second City Saint has also confirmed his entry into next year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. A victory for Punk could set him on the path to challenge for Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

On a recent edition of RAW, Punk officially signed with the red brand before being confronted by Rollins. The Visionary was visibly frustrated upon Punk's return to WWE. The two men could cross paths in a match in early 2024.

