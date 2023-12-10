[WATCH] CM Punk and Shawn Michaels share emotional moment after historic return at WWE show

CM Punk and Shawn Michaels just shared an emotional moment after the former made a historic return at NXT Deadline.

Punk made headlines when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames despite his past issues with the company. Although there were some stars who were unhappy about Punk's return, he showed up on RAW and declared that he was home.

He then made an appearance on SmackDown, where he made his intentions clear that he wanted to main event WrestleMania. He also stated that he was going to call Shawn Michaels, who is the booker of NXT, over the weekend.

Punk recently posted on social media that he had missed his flight and was at the same venue as NXT Deadline. Hence, Michaels invited him to show up in person, and The Second City Saint accepted by showing up at the start of the show.

Punk and Michaels shared a light moment in the ring, and the former even teased signing with NXT. After the segment, the two men hugged in the ring, and they could be seen whispering something in each other's ears, which was inaudible.

CM Punk and Shawn Michaels shared their emotional moment at 2:19 in the following video:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which brand Punk decides to sign with next week on RAW.

What do you make of CM Punk's appearance tonight? Sound off in the comments section.