[WATCH] Cody Rhodes addresses Dusty Rhodes impersonator at WWE Road to WrestleMania show

Cody Rhodes appeared at the recent WWE Road to WrestleMania live event in Trenton and orchestrated a heartwarming moment with a fan.

WWE fan Mike Raimondi attended the show dressed as wrestling legend and Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes. The fan's impersonation of The American Dream impressed Cody, who invited the former to the ring.

The American Nightmare praised Raimondi and hailed him for his dedication to the legendary Dusty Rhodes. He also included him while engaging in the "Two Sweet" gesture with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

You can watch the full video of the interaction between Cody Rhodes and the Dusty Rhodes impersonator below:

Cody locked horns with Finn Balor at the show. The two delivered an excellent singles match that eventually saw interference from The Judgment Day. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio attempted to help Balor during his bout.

However, Gallows and Anderson came out to nullify the number's disadvantage. This allowed Cody Rhodes to pick up another big win over the former Universal Champion at the show.

WWE fans react to Cody Rhodes' heartwarming gesture at recent live event

Cody Rhodes arguably received the loudest pop of the night at the Road to WrestleMania live event in Trenton. Fans were ecstatic to see the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner in action, and he didn't disappoint.

However, his memorable moment with the Dusty Rhodes impersonator accounted for one of the night's biggest highlights. Fans praised the top RAW Superstar for creating a special moment with Mike Raimondi. The crowd cheered for Cody as he engaged in a fun segment with the impersonator.

The WWE Universe loved the interaction and praised Cody Rhodes for going above and beyond to engage with spectators during live shows. Here's how Twitter reacted to the heartwarming incident:

SAHIL @SahilSingh_CR @TheMikeRaimondi @WWE @instagram @CodyRhodes I am a huge fan of Rhodes Family... And then there are fans like you who make me so proud. Thank you for that moment sir! 🤘 @TheMikeRaimondi @WWE @instagram @CodyRhodes I am a huge fan of Rhodes Family... And then there are fans like you who make me so proud. Thank you for that moment sir! 🤘❤

Fans also couldn't stop raving about the loud pop for Cody Rhodes at the recent show.

Cody Rhodes crossed paths with Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week. Their brief interaction ended with The Tribal Chief turning the tides in his favor during their promo war. It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare reacts on RAW this week.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes