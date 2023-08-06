[WATCH] Cody Rhodes arrives at SummerSlam; dedicates his match to former AEW star

Cody Rhodes has made his presence felt at WWE SummerSlam. WWE recently posted a video of The American Nightmare heading into the arena in his suit, all set for his match against Brock Lesnar.

Rhodes is set to face Brock Lesnar at tonight's premium live event in Detroit. The match marks their third encounter since their feud began back in April after WrestleMania 39. The previous two battles saw both WWE Superstars getting the better of the other once.

In their last encounter, Brock Lesnar broke Cody Rhodes' arm, forcing The American Nightmare to put on a cast. Since then, Rhodes has been on a mission to exact revenge on The Beast, and it looks like he will get what he wants at tonight's premium live event.

In the video posted by WWE shows Cody heading into the arena, and says he is all set for SummerSlam and Brock Lesnar. Rhodes stated that since the premium live event is taking place in Detroit, which is his wife Brandi Rhodes' hometown, he dedicates his match to her.

Brandi worked as a Chief Brand Officer in All Elite Wrestling and also competed in a handful of matches during her time in Tony Khan's company.

When will Cody Rhodes' match take place at SummerSlam?

PWInsider recently reported the sequence of matches that will take place at WWE SummerSlam. The first bout of the night will see Logan Paul take on Ricochet.

The position of the opening bout was expected as Paul had requested WWE to have his match first so that he could fly out and support his brother Jake Paul in his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

According to the report, the second match of the night will be the rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. Fans will be excited to watch the two superstars clash so early in the evening.

The night will end with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in the first-ever Tribal Combat.

