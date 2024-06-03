[Watch] Cody Rhodes brings fan to tears following house show match during an emotional moment

Ever since Cody Rhodes joined WWE in 2022, he has been presented as a top babyface in the company. The American Nightmare has always been known to take time out for his fans, especially children, to make them feel special. His actions during a recent house show were no different.

AJ Styles shockingly attacked Rhodes on the latest edition of SmackDown after faking his retirement. During the recent live event in Binghamton, New York, Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Phenomenal One.

Following the successful title defense, Cody Rhodes called for a little girl sporting his robe. After inviting the kid to the ring, he offered the girl his weight belt, bringing fans to tears.

WWE took to Instagram to share the clip of Rhodes sharing a moment with a little fan. Check it out below:

Fans on Instagram filled the comment section with praising Cody Rhodes for his heartwarming gesture, noting that the star has consistently had great fan interaction and is truly a likable figure to lead the company forward.

Cody Rhodes' run so far as the Undisputed WWE Champion

At WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Rhodes battled Roman Reigns in the main event in a Bloodline rules match. Despite having the odds stacked against him, Rhodes received assistance from Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker to help topple the dominant faction.

Cody Rhodes' win over The Tribal Chief marked the beginning of a new era as even highlighted by Chief Content Officer Triple H, who has drastically changed things as of late.

Rhodes' first title defense came against AJ Styles as the two ignited a passionate feud that culminated in a match at Backlash in France.

Following a win over Styles, Rhodes moved on to Logan Paul, and the two had a short feud that resulted in the champion successfully defending his title at King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The latest development in the story has featured Styles faking his retirement to lure Rhodes out before attacking him and, once again, setting his sights on the WWE Championship.

