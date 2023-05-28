WATCH: Cody Rhodes fades away, loses to Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 featured several big-time matches, one of which was the much-awaited rematch between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

The Beast betrayed The American Nightmare on the RAW following WrestleMania 39 by hitting a devastating F5. The two battled each other at Backlash 2023, where Cody picked up a clever victory. On the RAW before Night of Champions, Lesnar injured his rival's arm.

Cody Rhodes put up a spirited performance as he went up against one of the most dominant athletes in the world with a broken arm. He used the cast around his arm to his advantage throughout the match but ultimately faded away when The Conqueror put him in the Kimura submission hold. Fans can check out the video below.

The referee stopped the match and declared Brock Lesnar as the winner. Even after his best efforts, The American Nightmare was unsuccessful in his quest to take down arguably his strongest rival yet. The bout also marked Cody Rhodes' third loss since his monumental return to the company at WWE WrestleMania 38.

From the looks of it, the story could continue following WWE Night of Champions 2023. Cody had an injured arm, making the match unfair. He will seemingly try to reclaim himself once he recovers from the arm injury.

