[Watch] Cody Rhodes gives away his 'American Nightmare' belt following WWE live event

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently gave away his American Nightmare weight belt to a young fan following a live event.

The American Nightmare successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Title against AJ Styles at Backlash in France. The two veterans of the industry put on an enthralling match. Cody survived Styles' onslaught and eventually got the win. This was the star's first televised title defense since winning it at WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes has been defending the championship constantly on the live event circuit.

After his victory at a recent live event in France, Rhodes was seen interacting with his fans in a heartwarming way. In a post by WWE's official handle, Rhodes was seen giving away his 'American Nightmare' weight belt to a young fan. This warm gesture by Rhodes made the kid cry out of joy, and the former was seen hugging his young fan.

Triple H sent a message to Cody Rhodes following his victory

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sent out a message to Cody Rhodes following his massive title defense at WWE Backlash.

Taking to social media, The Game was full of praise for The American Nightmare as he stated how different the latter was from the crowd, and how incredible it was to watch him defend his title.

The Game congratulated Rhodes through his heartfelt message on his official Instagram handle, as he wrote:

"It’s one thing to win a championship… and another thing entirely to keep it. Congratulations to @americannightmarecody on his first successful Undisputed WWE Title defense at #WWEBacklash France."

Although Rhodes has already defended his title against Styles, he still wants to face the latter in a rematch in the future. It will be exciting to see if that materializes.