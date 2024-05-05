[Watch] - Cody Rhodes hands title to commentator and poses with him in an unseen video after WWE Backlash goes off air

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes came out victorious at Backlash 2024 against AJ Styles.

Backlash: France was the 19th edition of the premium live event, which emanated from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. It included five unique bouts that delivered exceptional entertainment to the fans. The main event was a showdown between Rhodes and AJ Styles, where the former had put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line. Towards the end of the bout, The American Nightmare came up with his Cross Rhodes and secured a victory over Styles.

After the event concluded, Cody Rhodes expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the French commentator, Phillipe Chéreau, in a heartening manner. The superstar shook hands with the commentator and, in a warm gesture, placed the title on his shoulder, and posed with him for a few seconds. This moment of mutual respect highlighted Rhodes' admirable qualities and why he stands out as an exceptional person.

Checkout the clip of Rhodes offering the belt to Chéreau:

Cody Rhodes voiced his interest for a rematch with AJ Styles

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cody Rhodes recently triumphed over AJ Styles at Backlash 2024 and in the post-show press conference, he stated a desire to face Styles again somewhere down the line.

Expressing himself in the post-Backlash press conference, The American Nightmare stated that he would love to meet Styles again in the squared circle. He also added how The Phenomenal One aimed for his shoulder in the bout and Rhodes would like to teach him a lesson this time.

He further detailed:

"That is a really great question. It's almost a better question for Triple H, in terms of the match-maker, the person who's putting on these international PLEs. (...) I feel I've only scratched the surface with AJ Styles. I don't know if we'll ever revisit that, but that's the type of fight I'd love to get into one more time, and he left a little ding on my shoulder that, perhaps, I'd like to return the favor."

The WWE Universe has already witnessed Rhodes' consistent dedication to refining his craft and is eager to see how the superstar will reach new milestones in the future.