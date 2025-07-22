  • home icon
[WATCH] Cody Rhodes lifts 275 lb WWE Superstar on his shoulders

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 22, 2025 05:06 GMT
Cody lifting the star on his shoulders (via his Instagram)
Cody lifting the star on his shoulders (via star's Instagram)

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has shared a clip from a house show on his official Instagram account. The American Nightmare can be seen carrying his best friend and fellow WWE veteran Randy Orton on his shoulders after a match.

At the Edinburg WWE live event, fans were treated to a massive six-man tag team match. The contest pitted Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Jacob Fatu against Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.

In the end, the babyfaces emerged victorious over the bad guys. Cody Rhodes carried 275 lb Randy Orton on his shoulders for a while as the capacity crowd cheered for the duo. The American Nightmare then posted the video on his official Instagram handle.

Check it out below:

Cody Rhodes and Orton go way back to the time the two stars were part of The Legacy. Orton, Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr. were an unstoppable force on the main roster back then, and feuded with some of WWE's top babyfaces, including John Cena and D-Generation X.

Orton split with DiBiase and Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 26 in 2010 and defeated the two young guns in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows. Fans have been wanting to see an Orton-Rhodes feud ever since the latter came back three years ago.

Edited by Neda Ali
