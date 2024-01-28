[WATCH] Cody Rhodes seemingly pays tribute to The Elite after winning the Royal Rumble

After his triumphant Royal Rumble victory, Cody Rhodes seemingly paid tribute to his former AEW colleagues, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Omega and The Young Bucks are currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, a promotion which they started alongside The American Nightmare. However, in 2022, Rhodes departed AEW to return to WWE.

Fast forward to 2024, Rhodes is a two-time Royal Rumble winner. After eliminating CM Punk to win the Men's Royal Rumble, Rhodes seemingly paid tribute to The Elite with their signature hand gestures.

Check out Rhodes' gesture after winning the Royal Rumble:

The Young Bucks also had an interesting choice for their Twitter bio following Rhodes' Royal Rumble win last year.

Check out a screengrab of The Young Bucks' Twitter/X bio from 2023:

In 2023, Cody Rhodes also won the Men's Royal Rumble and went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately for him, Rhodes was unable to "Finish The Story," as he suffered a controversial loss to Reigns, courtesy of interference from The Bloodline.

Following his win this year, though, Rhodes immediately made it clear that he is gunning for Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This time around, The American Nightmare will aim to dethrone The Head of the Table.

