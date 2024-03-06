[WATCH] Controversial star joins Bullet Club

Bullet Club has added a new member in the form of 26-year-old star Jack Perry, formerly known as Jungle Boy.

In 2019, Perry signed with All Elite Wrestling and formed the Jurassic Express with Luchasaurus (Killswitch) and Christian Cage. The duo was one of the hottest acts in the promotion and won the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

At All In 2023, Perry got into a real-life backstage altercation with CM Punk. This led to Punk's AEW firing and return to WWE. Meanwhile, the former FTW Champion was suspended from the company and hasn't competed since his match against Hook.

After making his NJPW debut at Battle in the Valley, Perry was announced as a participant in the 2024 New Japan Cup. Following his victory over Shota Umino, the 26-year-old officially joined House of Torture, a sub-group of Bullet Club.

Watch Jack Perry join House of Torture:

Who are the current members of Bullet Club and House of Torture?

House of Torture was initially formed by EVIL, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, and SHO. The group also consists of Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Ren Narita. Perry is the first non-Japanese member of the stable.

Meanwhile, BC already consists of several gaijin wrestlers, including faction leader David Finlay, the son of WWE legend Fit Finlay. He became the faction's leader after taking out Jay White in the latter's final NJPW appearance.

Known as the War Dogs, the faction also comprises Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, and Gedo. Other members include KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, and Bad Luck Fale.

The faction also extends to IMPACT Wrestling, where Chris Bey and Ace Austin represent them. Meanwhile, AEW also has its incarnation of the group, Bullet Club Gold, consisting of White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns.

