[WATCH] Crazy fan viciously attacks female star at wrestling event in out-of-script incident

A crazy fan attacked professional wrestlers Dillon McQueen and Dani Jordyn at the recent Zicky Dice's Outlandish 3 wrestling event.

Over the years, several incidents of fans attacking unsuspecting wrestlers have been recorded on camera. Many of these spectators ended up paying a painful price after going over the line.

At a recent wrestling event, an uncontrollable fan suddenly launched an attack on wrestler Dillon McQueen. He also didn't spare female star Dani Jordyn and attacked her with a pro wrestling move in the middle of the ring. Before the person could cause more harm, he was contained by the security personnel present at the show. Check out the insane footage below:

Both stars reacted to the unfortunate attack after the wrestling event

Shortly after, McQueen shared a tweet letting fans know that he and Jordyn had been assaulted at the show. Jordyn wrote a tweet as well, explaining in detail what exactly happened:

"I am okay. If you only knew the whole story. No, it was not a part of the show. Yes, I told him to leave the ring several times. I did not expect to be touched at all. We handled the situation backstage as professionally as we could, given the entire situation."

It seems like both Jordyn and McQueen are doing well following the attack. About two years ago, an unhinged fan attacked Seth Rollins live on WWE RAW. The 'fan' was a victim of a catfishing scam and believed that Rollins duped him of his money.

Back in the late '90s, a fan in Germany attempted to attack WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin after his win over Triple H at a live event. This proved a massive mistake on his part, as both Triple H and the match official prevented the attack and launched a vicious two-on-one beatdown on the spectator before security took him away.

