A video is currently making the rounds on Wrestling Twitter in which Lacey Evans can be seen posing for a photo with a creepy fan.

Stories of wrestlers dealing with creepy fans are a regular occurrence in the pro wrestling business. Some fans end up crossing the line while interacting with their favorite stars.

WrestleCringe is a Twitter handle known for mostly sharing cringe content from the world of pro wrestling. The account recently received a DM that urged it to post a video featuring WWE Superstar Lacey Evans.

In the video, Evans can be seen posing for a picture with the fan, who takes a video instead and says the following:

"American hero, and the hottest women's wrestler, Lacey Evans. Just had a baby, look how good looking she is."

The 32-year-old star clearly wasn't happy with the creepy comments and asked the fan if he had ever died before. This was enough for the fan to back off and apologize to Evans.

Fans weren't happy one bit over the creepy guy's behavior toward Lacey Evans

WrestleCringe's post received several responses from disgusted fans. Here's how WWE fans reacted to the clip of Lacey's encounter with the creepy guy:

This isn't the first time that a creepy fan has targeted Lacey Evans. She has been a WWE mainstay for about seven years at this point and has garnered quite a massive fan following.

About two years ago, a creepy fan went too far and sent her stockings in the mail, asking her to sign them for him. Evans was understandably disgusted and disturbed by the fan's actions.

Back in 2020, Evans shared a message making it clear that she doesn't respond to fan mail that's sent directly to her home:

"I do NOT respond to fan mail sent to my home. The only thing that happens is heightened security measures and a sharper mindset for how I will respond to protect my family (if need be). Fan mail can be sent to the WWE Performance Center."

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE

Here's hoping the fan in question learns a lesson from his encounter with Evans and is respectful towards wrestlers going forward.

