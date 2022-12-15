[WATCH] Current champion is just 13 years old in this throwback WWE video featuring Natalya and Brie Bella

In an old Total Divas clip that WWE shared on Instagram, current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez can be seen seeking advice from Natalya and Brie Bella.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne defeated Mandy Rose and ended her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion. The young gun has been on cloud nine ever since her big win.

Shortly after, WWE's official Instagram handle shared a throwback video from a 2015 episode of Total Divas. In the clip, Natalya and Brie Bella can be seen interacting with a bunch of young fans, including 13-year-old Roxanne Perez! As can be seen in the clip, Roxanne asks Natalya for some advice, and the latter tells her to "keep working on little things every single day." Check out the clip below:

Roxanne's inspiring journey finally led to a WWE NXT Women's title victory earlier this week

Roxanne's surprise victory over Mandy Rose was met with a mostly positive reaction from the WWE Universe. The throwback video was shared on Twitter as well, and here's how fans reacted to the same:

Natalya noticed the clip as well and shared a heartfelt message in response:

Shortly after her big win over Mandy Rose, Roxanne Perez appeared in a backstage interview. The emotional WWE Superstar had a lot to say about her win:

“About let’s see, 2016 — I have it right here on my wrist — is the year I started wrestling. And I was 14 years, and that was the day that I just said, ‘I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure that I get to the WWE. No matter what it takes, I’m gonna get there.’ And my whole life revolved around wrestling up until now. Everything I did — literally every single thing I did — was to be here and was for this championship.” [H/T 411Mania]

Natalya and Brie Bella will be incredibly proud of how far Roxanne has come. As for the young star, she has quite a long road ahead of her and has all the ingredients to become a successful female star on the main roster in the future.

