Watch: Current WWE champion shares a video from hospital following recent injury

A current champion in WWE has taken to social media to share a video from the hospital, giving fans an update after recently suffering an injury.

Since forming a team prior to Wrestlemania 39, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green have been a welcomed addition to the female tag-team division. The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship three weeks ago on RAW, defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles.

The victory marked the first championship in WWE for both Sonya and Chelsea. However, their reign could be cut short due to an injury sustained by Deville. The 29-year-old suffered a torn ACL and will be on the sidelines indefinitely.

As of now, there has been no announcement on the direction of the Women's Tag Team Titles. Sonya Deville has now taken to Instagram to update fans, sharing a video from the hospital.

When did the WWE Women's Tag Team champion suffer her injury?

When WWE announced that Sonya Deville had torn her ACL and would be out indefinitely, many fans wondered when exactly she suffered the injury.

The former authority figure got injured during a tag team match on the July 28, 2023, edition of SmackDown. Sonya and Chelsea took on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a losing effort. Deville's injury makes the defeat even more painful for the tag team.

After the TMZ report, Deville took to Twitter to share a video speaking about the injury. She stated how the injury was the first of her career and expressed disappointment with it coming so soon after winning her first championship.

You can watch the full video below:

It looks like Triple H has yet to decide on the state of the Women's Tag Team Championship. It's likely that the titles will be vacated. However, it's possible that Chelsea Green will continue the reign with a new tag team partner.

What direction would you like to see WWE go with the Women's Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments below!

