[WATCH] Damage CTRL member breaks down to tears during WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Damage CTRL member and current WWE Superstar, Asuka, was seen breaking down into tears during the Hall of Fame induction of Bull Nakano.

Nakano was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her long-term rival and good friend, Alundra Blayze. During Nakano's time in the WWF, she shared the ring with Blayze, also known as Madusa, on multiple occasions.

Asuka, who is on course to establishing her own legacy as a professional wrestling legend, was in tears during Nakano's Hall of Fame speech.

Watch the video of Asuka at the Hall of Fame ceremony:

Asuka will be in action at WrestleMania 40. She is set to team up with her Damage CTRL stablemates Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai for a six-woman tag team match against Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. The match was made official after Cargill officially signed with the SmackDown brand and came to the aid of Naomi and Belair.

Asuka and Sane, collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors, are also the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

What did Bull Nakano say during her WWE Hall of Fame speech?

During her Hall of Fame speech Bull Nakano briefly spoke about the evolution of women's wrestling over the years.

Nakano spoke quite highly of Alundra Blayze, stating that they weren't just colleagues but were "gladiators" who gave a new definition to women's wrestling. Nakano said:

"We weren't just colleagues, we were gladiators ... [we] defined the very definition of women's wrestling."

Nakano further added:

"If there is such a thing as being reborn, I want to be professional wrestler Bull Nakano again." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Nakano started her legendary career at All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling. She eventually moved to Mexico before moving to the United States of America where she competed in WWF (now WWE) and WCW.

The Japanese legend's final match was against WCW Clash of the Champions where she lost to Madusa.

