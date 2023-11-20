[WATCH] Damage CTRL member has a confrontation with kids at WWE show

Damage CTRL's leader Bayley conveyed a message to kids ahead of this week's WWE Sunday Stunner at Jonesboro.

Away from televised programming, WWE Superstars often relax and engage more with fans during house shows. This creates a markedly different experience for the audience.

Bayley recently took to Twitter and shared a clip of one such instance, where she can be seen engaged in a hilarious encounter with kids seated in the front row at a WWE house show.

Watch the clip from the house show below:

The Damage CTRL member faced Shotzi during the show in Jonesboro.

WWE Superstar Shotzi opened up about working with Bayley

Bayley and Shotzi were involved in a brief feud on SmackDown a few months ago.

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Shotzi discussed the segment involving The Role Model cutting her hair. She explained that she chose to trim her hair as a show of support for her sister battling cancer.

Shotzi expressed admiration for working alongside Bayley, acknowledging her as one of her role models.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said.

The duo is set to be involved in the WarGames match, pitting Damage CTRL against the team comprising Shotzi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair at Survivor Series next week.

