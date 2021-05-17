WATCH: Damian Priest defeats The Miz while Zombies surround the ring

Last week on Monday Night RAW, WWE announced that Damian Priest would take on The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash in a Lumberjack match. Tonight at the pay-per-view, no one expected what occurred as the lumberjacks turned out to be zombies.

The reason for this bizarre stipulation was to promote Batista's new zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, set to be released on digital streaming platform Netflix on May 21, 2021.

Earlier today, Batista teased the involvement of his "friends" tonight at WrestleMania Backlash, and that's exactly what happened.

"Wishing good luck to all the WWE Superstars competing tonight at #WMBacklash. Sorry I couldn’t make it … but some of my friends will. #ArmyOfTheDead @WWE," Batista tweeted.

In one of the most bizarre matches in WWE history, Damian Priest walked out with the victory in the end. Following the match, the zombies entered the ring and attacked The Miz after taking out John Morrison earlier.

Damian Priest could soon be a top face on Monday Night RAW

Damian Priest was the favorite heading into this match against The Miz, and WWE made the right decision by putting him over in a bizarre match.

The former NXT North American Champion has impressed since his call-up to Monday Night RAW. As per a recent report from WrestleVotes, Damian Priest could soon be getting ample opportunity on the red brand.

"There has been backstage chatter recently that the RAW roster needs some fresh faces. Two ideas I’ve heard talked about are Damien Priest getting a big opportunity & Aleister Black being moving over. Orton & AJ having tag team roles have left the top a bit weak," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Priest's feud with The Miz and John Morrison is most likely now over. Could he enter the United States title picture and challenge Sheamus soon? Or even target the WWE Championship?

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the bizarre Zombie Lumberjack match that took place tonight at WrestleMania Backlash.