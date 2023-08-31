WATCH: Dangerous botch spotted on recent WWE show

Wrestling in a ring is always dangerous; even WWE is not exempt from this rule. At a recent show, a star was involved in a scary botch that could have ended badly. The incident took place during NXT when Nathan Frazer faced Joe Coffey.

Frazer and Coffey were involved in the Global Heritage Invitational match this week on NXT when the incident took place. It came out of nowhere, but thankfully, the stars were able to complete the match.

In the beginning, when the two stars were chain wrestling, it looked like Coffey had the advantage. However, Frazer got some momentum back and started to run the ropes.

Just as he was running the ropes, he didn't hit the ropes properly and missed altogether, with his neck getting hung up at a high speed instead. It looked like it hurt with the star losing his footing.

The star could have suffered anything from a concussion to whiplash from the impact but thankfully recovered enough to wrestle the rest of the match and seemed to get through it without any problems.

WWE has not yet addressed the incident or Frazer's health, so hopefully, there are no lasting effects from the botch.

