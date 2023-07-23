[Watch] Dominik Mysterio flaunts two titles at recent WWE show

The meteoric rise of Dominik Mysterio as one of WWE's most effective heels continues to astound fans and pundits alike. "Dirty Dom" is getting nuclear heat wherever he goes, and the young star is doing his bit to get louder reactions, as evident from a recent live event clip.

Fresh off capturing the NXT North American Championship, Dominik was in action at the WWE Supershow Mexico on Saturday.

The Judgment Day member took on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title, and as expected, the faction members' ringside shenanigans were a prominent feature of the match.

Dominik gave another example of being an effortless heat magnet as he first grabbed a fan sign and ripped it apart. Rhea Ripley then handed over Seth Rollins' championship belt to Dominik, who raised them in the air before taunting the former Sheild member in the middle of the ring.

You can check out the epic footage from the WWE house show below:

Dominik Mysterio | Fansite @DomMysterioFans



Rips Fan Sign



Drops & Throws Seth’s Title



Flaunts Both Titles



Taunts Seth Rollins



@DomMysterio35 x @RheaRipley_WWE x @ArcherOfInfamy



WWE SuperShow

#wwemexicocity

| @MundoLucha_ 45 seconds of the Champ being a Chaotic MenanceRips Fan SignDrops & Throws Seth’s TitleFlaunts Both TitlesTaunts Seth Rollins@DomMysterio35 x @RheaRipley_WWE x @ArcherOfInfamyWWE SuperShow| @MundoLucha_ pic.twitter.com/u4Ex2iUhw7

Dominik Mysterio influenced another big match at the recently-concluded WWE Live Event

The 26-year-old is currently on an incredible run, and WWE is milking the most out of it. Dom is practically everywhere as he dethroned Wes Lee during the July 18th NXT episode to win his first singles title in the company.

Dominik Mysterio is working with some of the biggest names in the company, which continued at the WWE Supershow. Roman Reigns defended his undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line in the main event against Rey Mysterio.

Dirty Dom wouldn't let his father taste championship glory again, and he attacked the referee just when the WWE legend was about to get the pinfall victory. Roman Reigns took advantage of the unexpected distraction and hit Rey Mysterio with a spear to get the win.

All eyes are now on Dominik Mysterio as he begins his first reign as the North American Champion, and even though he might be a regular in NXT, his main roster appearances should ideally continue moving forward.

What are your expectations for Dom's run with a singles championship?

