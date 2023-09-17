Watch: Dominik Mysterio gets spanked by Hall of Famer at recent WWE live event

Dominik Mysterio had a night to forget at the WWE Supershow in Kennewick, Washington, as he was subjected to a brutal spanking from his father and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The NXT North American Champion has been at odds with Rey Mysterio ever since he betrayed him to join The Judgment Day. While the duo faced off in a singles match at WrestleMania 38 to settle their differences, things are still sour between them.

The WWE Supershow on Saturday saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day defend their Tag Team Championships against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of LWO. During the match, Dirty Dominik tried to help his fellow stablemates by distracting Cruz and Wilde. However, The Master of the 619 came out to settle his previous business and, in the process, delivered a spanking to his son before chasing him out of the ring.

The incident was captured by a fan in attendance. You can check out the clip by clicking here.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio was also in action at WWE Supershow

Dominik Mysterio has become a prominent member of WWE programming over the last few months. The rising star has hit his stride as a heel and often gets the loudest reactions in every arena.

Other than interfering in the tag team match, Dirty Dominik was also in action at the weekend's house show. The 26-year-old faced Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. However, things did not work in his favor as he was put through a table by The American Nightmare. Cody then delivered a Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

Check out the ending sequence of the match below:

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio will get a chance for redemption on the upcoming Monday Night RAW as he will face Cody Rhodes yet again in a singles match. The Judgment Day star has also been a regular face on NXT ever since winning the North American Championship and will defend the title against Mustafa Ali in the near future.

What do you think of Dominik Mysterio's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here