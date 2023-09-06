[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio has interesting backstage run-in with top WWE champion; potential title challenge teased

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio had a backstage run-in with Carmelo Hayes during the latest episode of NXT.

Mysterio and Hayes are currently the two top champions on the WWE show. Dominik became the North American Champion by defeating Wes Lee a few weeks back. Hayes, on the other hand, is the current NXT Champion.

During a backstage segment, Mysterio had a run-in with the NXT Champion. He tried to relate with Hayes about how tough it was to be a champion in WWE.

"Hey! Its hard being a champ. Am I right Melo?" Dom asked. Hayes responded saying, "Yeah, something like that."

While Hayes would meet a new challenger next week, Mysterio would discover his opponent as he made his way out as the Special Guest Referee for the number one contender's match tonight.

"You find out your opponent for No Mercy next week. I am about to go find out mine," Dom added.

Mysterio is set to defend his title against Mustafa Ali after the latter defeated Dragon Lee. Hayes, however, has to wait till next week to know his destiny as Ilja Dragunov and Wes Lee are set for a match to determine who gets a shot at the NXT Championship.

It will be interesting to see if these two champions get to face one another in a title match down the line.

