[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio involved in embarrassing incident at WWE show

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was involved in a hilarious moment at tonight's live event emanating from Liverpool.

The 26-year-old is having the time of his life with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor. Joining The Judgment Day has proven to be the best decision of his career so far.

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest were involved in an amusing moment at the Liverpool house show tonight. Dom attempted to lift Priest but failed miserably. The incredibly jacked Mami then lifted Priest and took him to the back.

Check out the footage shared by WWE below:

Dominik Mysterio is currently focused on taking Cody Rhodes down

At Money In The Bank 2023, Dominik will face Cody Rhodes in quite possibly the biggest match of his career to date. Rhodes has established himself as a megastar with a massive fan following over the past year or so. A win over The American Nightmare would do wonders for Dominik's career as a WWE Superstar.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had big praise for the Dominik-Rhodes feud on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

Check out what he said:

“You have complete opposite ends of the spectrum. You have one guy who’s despised and another guy who’s loved. Now, here’s where it gets interesting when it comes to love and hate in wrestling. Is Cody more loved than Dom is hated? Or is Dom hated more than Cody is loved?” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Rhodes lost a singles match to Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. He will seemingly face The Beast once again in the near future. For now, though, Cody is focused on putting down what many fans believe is the biggest heel in WWE today.

