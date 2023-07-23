[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio kisses Rhea Ripley in unseen WWE video

WWE Superstars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley shared a heartfelt moment on the latest episode of SmackDown.

On Friday Night show, Dominik defended his NXT North American title against Butch. During the final moments of the bout, Ripley struck Butch's leg on the apron, which allowed Dominik to score a pin and retain his title.

A fan later shared a bunch of videos from the show on their Instagram handle. In one of the clips, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley can be seen telling Michael Cole to "s*ck it."

At one point during the clip, Dominik leans over to Mami and kisses her on the head in a wholesome moment. Check out the sixth video in the album shared by the fan below:

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been an on-screen couple for some time now

Rhea Ripley went from beating the tar out of Dominik on a weekly basis to expressing her love for the young gun on Twitter in a span of a few months. Over the past few months or so, The Eradicator has shared countless tweets showering her affection for Dom Dom.

Last year, Ripley hinted at a romantic angle with Dominik shortly after he joined The Judgment Day. Here's what she said on WWE’s The Bump:

“Like he said, he was in his father’s shadow, and he couldn’t get out, so we gave him that opportunity. As for the Mami and Papi stuff, [laughs] I love every single aspect of that. I called myself Papi before just to sort of get under his skin and get through to bin and also just make fun of Rey. Dom Dom gets what he wants. If he wants Mami, it’s Mami. If he wants Papi, it’s Papi. Either or, as long as he knows that I’m one of them.” [H/T Fightful]

Rhea Ripley is currently the Women's World Champion, while Dominik Mysterio holds the NXT North American title. Sky's the limit for the duo in WWE in the coming years.

What do you think of Dominik's wholesome gesture towards Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars