[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio saves Roman Reigns from massive championship defeat

Roman Reigns owes Dominik Mysterio a big favor after what happened at WWE's latest live event.

The Tribal Chief didn't have much time to process The Usos' betrayal on WWE SmackDown. He had to face Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at tonight's live event emanating from Cincinnati.

Roman Reigns was on the verge of losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight. At one point during the match, Mysterio hit a devastating Frog Splash on Reigns and attempted a pin on the fallen star.

Out of nowhere, Dominik Mysterio came out and pulled the referee out of the ring, thus preventing the pinfall. An irate Rey launched himself on Dominik to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Dominik Mysterio is still seemingly angry over his big loss at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39, Dominik took on his father, Rey Mysterio, in a singles match. The WWE Hall of Famer picked up a big win over his son in front of 80,000 fans. On the road to the mega event, Dom explained how training with his father used to be a frustrating affair.

“It was very frustrating to work with my dad coz he didn’t always understand where I came from or what I wanted, or understood what was going through my head. But, don’t get me wrong, I did enjoy the time when I was able to soak in all the knowledge from him, but I think it’s different being able to work with a group like the Judgement Day because we’re not family but we are like one. We treat each other like family, we all hang out, we’re like family, so I think the dynamic there is definitely of a family dynamic. It just definitely works out for us. [H/T Firstpost]

Dominik Mysterio is still quite young and has a long road ahead of him on WWE's main roster. One wonders if Roman Reigns will acknowledge Dominik's help somewhere down the line and reward him for the same.

