[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio seemingly saves Rhea Ripley from serious accident on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio saved Rhea Ripley from suffering a potential injury on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. He put his leg below Ripley as she was about to fall on the ringside floor.

On RAW, at one point, The Eradicator got tangled in the middle and bottom ropes and was about to hit her head on the ringside floor. Rhea could have suffered a big injury if it hadn't been for Dirty Dom.

Dominik Mysterio noticed that Rhea Ripley was about to hit the floor, so he put his foot between the floor and Rhea. Thankfully, Mami didn't hit her head on the floor. Check out the footage below:

Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley at WWE SummerSlam 2024. In real life, though, the two stars are the best of friends. Their friendship kicked off way back in mid-2022 when they got into an angle on WWE TV. It started with Ripley beating the tar out of Dom Dom on live TV, and the latter eventually joined The Judgment Day.

Ripley and Dominik aren't together on WWE TV now but are still incredibly close in real life. Rhea attended Dominik's wedding with his real-life partner, Marie Juliette, earlier this year.

Do you see Rhea and Dominik Mysterio aligning again in the future? Share your thoughts by clicking on the discuss button.

