[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio shows up as an inmate on WWE show; has to be uncuffed by Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio faced Nathan Frazer during the night two of NXT special 'Halloween Havoc'.

The special episode of NXT saw the entire roster dress up for the occassion of Halloween. The NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio had a unique outfit too.

Ahead of his title defence against Frazer, Mysterio made his entrance as an inmate, with his hands being hand-cuffed. The Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley was however present to set Dirty Dom free. Mysterio had a similar entrance at Wrestlemania 39 earlier this year, when he faced his father Rey Mysterio.

Watch Dominik Mysterio's entrance at NXT below:

Expand Tweet

Mysterio and Frazer have been at loggerheads for some time now. In the early stages of the bout, the latter was able to take control with his high-flying moveset. Mysterio tried to rally with a 619, but Frazer countered it with a superkick. However, an interference by Ripley allowed Mysterio to take advantage and secure the win.

The show also saw the return of Wes Lee. The former NXT North American Champion sent a message as he attacked Mysterio after the bout. It will be interesting to see what's next for the talented star.

What did you make of Dominik Mysterio's entrance on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here